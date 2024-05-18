Sign up
Previous
Photo 4565
Daily visitor
This jackdaw regularly comes into my garden looking for food and he also tells his friends to come. It gets rather expensive feeding all these birds but I do love to see them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10727
photos
152
followers
53
following
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
