My little blue tits by rosiekind
Photo 4576

My little blue tits

These little birds give me so much pleasure as I watch them from my kitchen. There is plenty of food for them and it's wonderful that the parents feed them and take good care of them.

This morning I spent a couple of hours removing blue bells from the rockery as they seem to have taken over! While there, my dear little robin came to feed on the grubs that I disturbed and he was so close to me. He then tweeted a little song for me several times. Such a lovely little bird who obviously realises that I would never hurt him. He really trusts me as I could have put my arm out and touch him.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Diana ace
such a wonderful capture of these little beauties.
May 29th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Sweet capture.
May 29th, 2024  
