My little blue tits

These little birds give me so much pleasure as I watch them from my kitchen. There is plenty of food for them and it's wonderful that the parents feed them and take good care of them.



This morning I spent a couple of hours removing blue bells from the rockery as they seem to have taken over! While there, my dear little robin came to feed on the grubs that I disturbed and he was so close to me. He then tweeted a little song for me several times. Such a lovely little bird who obviously realises that I would never hurt him. He really trusts me as I could have put my arm out and touch him.



