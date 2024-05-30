Previous
What a beakful by rosiekind
Photo 4577

What a beakful

The starlings may be squabblers but they do make good parents as this photo shows. They feed their young with all the good food that I put out for them. They especially like mealworms.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great catch!
May 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super moment captured here Rosie ! fav
May 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
May 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Absolutely award-winning capture, Rosie!
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise