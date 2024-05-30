Sign up
Previous
Photo 4577
What a beakful
The starlings may be squabblers but they do make good parents as this photo shows. They feed their young with all the good food that I put out for them. They especially like mealworms.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th May 2024
30th May 24
4
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10750
photos
152
followers
53
following
1253% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
27th May 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeding
,
starlings
Linda Godwin
Great catch!
May 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super moment captured here Rosie ! fav
May 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous!
May 30th, 2024
Barb
ace
Absolutely award-winning capture, Rosie!
May 30th, 2024
