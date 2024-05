How many can get into the birdbath?

I have so many young starlings about at the moment and they are eating me out of house and home! I have just been to buy yet another 50 suet balls as they have got through 50 in the last week. I must be mad!! However, I do like helping the birds.



Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.