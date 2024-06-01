Sign up
Previous
Photo 4579
I think I'll have a drink
This little blue tit was debating about whether to have a drink. He did in the end.
Here we are - another month ahead.
Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
0
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10753
photos
152
followers
53
following
1254% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st June 2024 11:56am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
blue-tit
,
youngster
