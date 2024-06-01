Previous
I think I'll have a drink by rosiekind
Photo 4579

I think I'll have a drink

This little blue tit was debating about whether to have a drink. He did in the end.

Here we are - another month ahead.

Thank you for getting yesterday's starlings on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

