Clear off

I didn't realise that pigeons would see off a jackdaw until I witnessed this in my garden. The pigeon was certainly guarding the food on the bird table. Really I don't want either bird eating it as I put it out for the small birds. You just can't win!



Thank you for getting yesterday's peacock on PP as this made up for a lot of the rubbish I had to put up with yesterday. Your kind comments are always very much appreciated.