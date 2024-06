Blackcap

I only managed to get a quick shot of this blackcap before my phone rang to say that there was someone at my front door. The internet up at RSPB Sandy is rubbish so I didn't have a chance to answer it but when I looked at the videos I saw that it was my son. He had come to collect some letters and parcels so I came back home. It was a spur of the moment visit but I'm always pleased to see him.



