Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4585
Enjoying a bath
This young starling was enjoying himself in the bath. Prior to this there had been 4 of them but of course as soon as I moved they flew off. However, this little fellow obliged.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10765
photos
152
followers
53
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4578
4579
4580
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
Latest from all albums
3607
4582
3608
4583
3609
4584
3610
4585
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
8th June 2024 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
starling
,
bird-bath
bkb in the city
Love this one
June 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close