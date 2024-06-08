Previous
Enjoying a bath by rosiekind
Photo 4585

Enjoying a bath

This young starling was enjoying himself in the bath. Prior to this there had been 4 of them but of course as soon as I moved they flew off. However, this little fellow obliged.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Rosie Kind

bkb in the city
Love this one
June 8th, 2024  
