A splendid little bird

This little great tit looked lovely as I sat and watched the birds up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I was the only one in this particular spot so I spent quite a lot of time just watching them. Fortunately the feeder had some seed in it and the squirrels hadn't eaten it all up.



