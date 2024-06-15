Previous
Mr Starling by rosiekind
Photo 4592

Mr Starling

The adult starlings have such shiny beautiful feathers so I thought I would post this as we had a quick glimpse of the sun today which showed off his feathers beautifully.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
