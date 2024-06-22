Sign up
Previous
Photo 4599
Hello brov
I took this photo awhile ago but thought I would post it today as I have been to Priory Country Park today but didn’t have my camera with me.
Your comments on yesterday’s photo was very heartwarming and I thank you all for being there for me. I can’t imagine life without 365. Thank you
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10791
photos
150
followers
53
following
1260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
28th May 2024 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
male
,
mallards
,
priory-country-park
