Giving you perspective

This shot enables you to see how small these little blue tits are. This little bird was having a tuck in on the nut feeder for a change. I always love to see these little birds in my garden. I have to ensure that I have squirrel proof baffles over the feeders as they decide to eat the bird food despite having their own nut box. Actually I was just thinking that I haven't seen much of the squirrels lately and I haven't had to fill their box up. I wonder where they are.



Thank you for getting yesterday's blue tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.