Mummy where are you?

This dear little wren looked as though he was calling for his Mummy. I think she was in one of the bushes nearby but didn't show herself. I was so pleased to get some photos of the little baby who was just so small and I would have liked to have held him in my hand but that's not would ever happen.



Thank you for getting yesterday's bathing blackbird on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.