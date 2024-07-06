Sign up
Previous
Photo 4613
First there was one
When I looked out of the kitchen window, I saw this jackdaw on the suet ball feeder. Have a look at what happened next.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10813
photos
150
followers
53
following
1263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
6th July 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
Brian
ace
Great capture
July 6th, 2024
