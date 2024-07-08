Previous
Pansies that grew through gravel by rosiekind
Pansies that grew through gravel

When I saw these pansies I couldn't help thinking of "The Rose that grew through concrete" by Tupac. If you haven't heard of him, I recommend looking him up regarding his poetry and writings.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
