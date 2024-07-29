Previous
Three of a kind at RSPB by rosiekind
Three of a kind at RSPB

I went for a walk this afternoon and tried to keep out of the sun as it was so hot!!! Anyway, I saw these 3 blue tits together and thought they deserved to be shown on 365.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Corinne C
A fun picture
July 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Ha so sweet = " three little maids from school are we !!!!"
July 29th, 2024  
