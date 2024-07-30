Previous
Building the new houses by rosiekind
Photo 4636

Building the new houses

This was a view from Wood Lane when I went for a walk this morning. Sadly they are building 50 new houses in a field which will probably change the shape of the village. The outlines of the homes as seen from the main road look like little boxes and I'm not sure how they are going to get 50 houses on this patch of land but we shall just have to see what the outcome is.

Sorry it's rather a boring photo today but it is so hot here that I haven't walked very far. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th July 2024

Rosie Kind

