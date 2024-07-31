Looking back over my shoulder

I always think of the song by Mike and the Mechanics when I take a photo like this. I haven't seen many birds in the garden so I had to be quick to get this as Mrs Blackbird decided to sit on top of the roof on the bird table.



I can't believe that another month has gone by but at least summer has come at last! It has been very hot again today so I tried walking on the wrong side of the road as there was more shade there.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.