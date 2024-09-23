Previous
Burying his nuts by rosiekind
Photo 4691

Burying his nuts

Squizzer doesn't seem to worry about the rain as he was busy burying his nuts in the garden. I haven't actually stepped out of the door today as the weather is still pretty awful.

Thank you for getting yesterday's plane on PP and for all your kind comments and favs. It is always very much appreciated.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
