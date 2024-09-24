Previous
Sitting in the tree by rosiekind
Sitting in the tree

I saw this lovely little blue tit sitting in a tree up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I went for a walk as for a change, it wasn't raining!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

