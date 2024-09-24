Sign up
Previous
Photo 4692
Sitting in the tree
I saw this lovely little blue tit sitting in a tree up at RSPB Sandy this afternoon. I went for a walk as for a change, it wasn't raining!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10935
photos
147
followers
52
following
1285% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th September 2024 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
