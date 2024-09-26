Previous
Hello goosey by rosiekind
Photo 4694

Hello goosey

I thought that I would go out for a walk this morning as it wasn't raining at the time. Little did I know just how awful it would be this afternoon. I drove down to Sandy to pick up my prescription and had to sit in the car for the rain to slow down a bit. I had to run into the GP surgery and got soaked even though I had parked right outside. Then I thought that I would go to the cafe at RSPB but alas the cafe was closed as workmen were repairing leaks to the roof and it hasn't even been open for a year! What a day!

I took this photo when I walked to Danish Camp this morning before the rain really came down.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1286% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Gorgeous clarity! Sorry you got soaked! Sure wish we had some of your rain! We really need it!
September 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise