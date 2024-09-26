Hello goosey

I thought that I would go out for a walk this morning as it wasn't raining at the time. Little did I know just how awful it would be this afternoon. I drove down to Sandy to pick up my prescription and had to sit in the car for the rain to slow down a bit. I had to run into the GP surgery and got soaked even though I had parked right outside. Then I thought that I would go to the cafe at RSPB but alas the cafe was closed as workmen were repairing leaks to the roof and it hasn't even been open for a year! What a day!



I took this photo when I walked to Danish Camp this morning before the rain really came down.



