Previous
Photo 4697
Floods at Danish Camp
The boats are usually right near the bank and the tables are nowhere near the bank but they are falling into the river. I have been unable to walk along the path leading to the river and cycle track because they are all under water.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
river
,
danish-camp
