Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4701
Hello Jack
I often see this jackdaw walking around on the grass further down our road so I thought I would take his photo today.
It has been great to see the sunshine and it's much warmer too so that's a wonderful thing to appreciate.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10947
photos
147
followers
52
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
Latest from all albums
4696
4697
4698
3673
4699
3674
4700
4701
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
3rd October 2024 3:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
jackdaw
,
station-road
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close