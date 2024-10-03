Previous
Hello Jack by rosiekind
Photo 4701

Hello Jack

I often see this jackdaw walking around on the grass further down our road so I thought I would take his photo today.

It has been great to see the sunshine and it's much warmer too so that's a wonderful thing to appreciate.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd October 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
Photo Details

