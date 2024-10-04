Previous
Garden warbler or willow warbler by rosiekind
Garden warbler or willow warbler

I can never tell what type of warbler these birds are but I saw it this afternoon up at RSPB Sandy. People had seen goldcrests and a nuthatch but I wasn't that lucky.

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
