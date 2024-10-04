Sign up
Previous
Photo 4702
Garden warbler or willow warbler
I can never tell what type of warbler these birds are but I saw it this afternoon up at RSPB Sandy. People had seen goldcrests and a nuthatch but I wasn't that lucky.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
willow-warbler
garden-warbler
rspb-sandy
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
October 4th, 2024
