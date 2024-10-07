Dear little great tit

I have had an amazing day today meeting up with an old friend from the days when I worked at Papworth Hospital and we met at the old hospital. They have moved to Cambridge but it was lovely to see the old place despite it being fenced off so we could only see things through the wire fence. There are still ducks on the pond and the transplant patients used to show that they could walk around the pond before they went home. Papworth village has changed so much that I didn't recognise a lot of it as there are so many new houses. Also we visited the outside of the old nurses home where I lived for a while. It was amazing to reminisce about the old days which were so happy. It's the best place I ever worked and I left ICU to take a Sister's post at Addenbrookes on a brand new Medical Admissions Unit.



Thank you for getting yesterday's heron on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.