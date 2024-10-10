Sign up
Previous
Photo 4708
A memory
This came up on Amazon photos so I thought I’d post it today as I haven’t been out with my camera. The little bird on the right is a young robin. I wonder what he was saying.
Thank you for getting yesterday’s black squirrel on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated,
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
1
Tags
birds
,
robin
,
great-tit
Beryl Lloyd
ace
"Mum is no linger feeding me -- Please feed me!! ", Super shot Rosie !
October 10th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice action shot
October 10th, 2024
