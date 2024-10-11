Previous
Bathing blue tit by rosiekind
Bathing blue tit

I saw this lovely blue tit having a bath when I visited RSPB Sandy this afternoon.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

