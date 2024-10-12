Previous
Dahlia by rosiekind
Photo 4710

Dahlia

A quick photo from my garden as I have been selling some of my photos at our village market this morning. Then we went for a walk in Priory Country Park and had a cup of tea.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise