Previous
Photo 4710
Dahlia
A quick photo from my garden as I have been selling some of my photos at our village market this morning. Then we went for a walk in Priory Country Park and had a cup of tea.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10960
photos
147
followers
52
following
1290% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
12th October 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
October 12th, 2024
