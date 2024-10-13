Bailey

This is a phone photo of a dear little dog that I saw when we went to Jordan's Mill for breakfast. She belonged to the couple on the next table and she was so gorgeous that I couldn't resist some photos of her. She was friendly and I said to the people who owned her that they would never have problems talking to people when they had her with them. Several people went to stroke her as well. She is a 3 month old puppy and she's smaller than a lot of cats. Such a sweetie!



Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.