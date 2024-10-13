Previous
Bailey by rosiekind
Photo 4711

Bailey

This is a phone photo of a dear little dog that I saw when we went to Jordan's Mill for breakfast. She belonged to the couple on the next table and she was so gorgeous that I couldn't resist some photos of her. She was friendly and I said to the people who owned her that they would never have problems talking to people when they had her with them. Several people went to stroke her as well. She is a 3 month old puppy and she's smaller than a lot of cats. Such a sweetie!

Thank you for getting yesterday's photo on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise