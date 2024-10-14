Previous
The goldies are back by rosiekind
The goldies are back

I was absolutely thrilled to see 5 goldfinches on the feeders hanging from my rotary washing line right outside my kitchen window. I have also seen a blackbird in the garden for the first time in ages so probably the birds are now coming back. I have really missed them. On my Bits & Bobs album I will post a poor little bird that I was glad to help by feeding her.

Thank you for getting the vehicle on PP that I posted yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

