The goldies are back

I was absolutely thrilled to see 5 goldfinches on the feeders hanging from my rotary washing line right outside my kitchen window. I have also seen a blackbird in the garden for the first time in ages so probably the birds are now coming back. I have really missed them. On my Bits & Bobs album I will post a poor little bird that I was glad to help by feeding her.



