Photo 4726
Jackdaws
This is a photo I took through my kitchen window earlier this month. I have been raking leaves in the garden today and after making my own scotch eggs etc. I haven’t had time for much else today.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
jackdaws
