Hello Robbie by rosiekind
Hello Robbie

This little robin sits in one of our silver birch trees and sings every day. He's not the original Robbie who used to eat out of my hand but I can't help falling in love with him anyway.

Thank you for getting yesterday's jackdaws on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Sue Cooper
A gorgeous capture. Fav.
October 30th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully captured.
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C
Wonderful pic! They look so sweet.
October 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh , who can not but love our Robin - fav
October 30th, 2024  
