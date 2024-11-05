Previous
Hello you beautiful bird by rosiekind
Photo 4732

Hello you beautiful bird

Red kites are quite common birds but I always love to see them. If I could come back as anything, it would be a bird that sails across the sky as I just love to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise