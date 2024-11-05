Sign up
Previous
Photo 4732
Hello you beautiful bird
Red kites are quite common birds but I always love to see them. If I could come back as anything, it would be a bird that sails across the sky as I just love to see them.
Thank you for getting yesterday's great tit on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10994
photos
146
followers
51
following
1296% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
5th November 2024 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-kite
,
bird-of-prey
,
wood-lane
