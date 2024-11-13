Previous
Next
Handy having a tail to cling on with by rosiekind
Photo 4739

Handy having a tail to cling on with

I took this a couple of days before when my car was allowing me to drive! For some reason Gordon my golf decided that he wouldn't let me turn the key in the ignition. Silly boy! Anyway, I have Steve the Key who has been working for a couple of hours this morning and he's probably coming back when he has got the part it needs. I do hope that it is fixed quickly as it's a nightmare being without a car!

Thank you for getting the goldfinches on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise