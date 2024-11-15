Previous
I wonder what he was saying by rosiekind
Photo 4741

I wonder what he was saying

I was surprised to see this muntjac when I went up to RSPB. After I saw him, I saw a cock pheasant but couldn't get any photos as he was behind the grass even more than the muntjac.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th November 2024

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
