Black squirrel

This is a very old photo that I took in my garden 10 years ago but I haven’t had time for photography today. A very old friend in the village has just left after we had her for dinner. She’s 87 years old but as bright as a button. This squirrel used to visit our garden and I wish he still did. I haven’t seen a black one for years.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.