Previous
Look who visited today by rosiekind
Photo 4744

Look who visited today

I was rather surprised to see this muntjac when I looked out of the kitchen window. It's not the first time I have seen one in the garden but it was a long time ago when we had one visit. He seemed to hang around for ages. We have an open front garden so there are no fences or gates to navigate which is why I get quite a bit of wildlife including a regular visitor Mr Fox in the evenings. Sadly I haven't seen Harry Hedgehog for a few weeks so hopefully he is hibernating somewhere safe.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1299% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Crazy! Never heard of them.
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise