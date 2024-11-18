Look who visited today

I was rather surprised to see this muntjac when I looked out of the kitchen window. It's not the first time I have seen one in the garden but it was a long time ago when we had one visit. He seemed to hang around for ages. We have an open front garden so there are no fences or gates to navigate which is why I get quite a bit of wildlife including a regular visitor Mr Fox in the evenings. Sadly I haven't seen Harry Hedgehog for a few weeks so hopefully he is hibernating somewhere safe.



