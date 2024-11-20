Sign up
Previous
Photo 4746
Burying his nuts
Squizzer was busy burying his nuts on my vegetable plot which currently is not planted as we have eaten all the potatoes and the carrots didn't do very well.
Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11013
photos
147
followers
51
following
1300% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th November 2024 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
