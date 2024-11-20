Previous
Burying his nuts by rosiekind
Burying his nuts

Squizzer was busy burying his nuts on my vegetable plot which currently is not planted as we have eaten all the potatoes and the carrots didn't do very well.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP yesterday and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
