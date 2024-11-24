Sign up
Photo 4749
Squizzer today
He thinks he's hiding from me but I take photos through the kitchen window and I don't think he realises.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
