Previous
Photo 4750
Greedy jackdaw
Not only are they eating the food on the bird table but also stealing the suet block hanging out for the tits.
Thank you for getting yesterday's collage of Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
jackdaw
