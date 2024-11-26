Previous
One of the jackdaws by rosiekind
Photo 4751

One of the jackdaws

I have several jackdaws who visit my garden helping themselves to all the food I put out and this is just one of them.

I am having problems with my PC which is why I didn't post this yesterday. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

rosiekind
