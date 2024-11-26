Sign up
Photo 4751
One of the jackdaws
I have several jackdaws who visit my garden helping themselves to all the food I put out and this is just one of them.
I am having problems with my PC which is why I didn't post this yesterday. Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
jackdaw
