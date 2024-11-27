Previous
Starling by rosiekind
Photo 4752

Starling

I also have lots of starlings and this one decided to have a drink from one of my bird baths.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1301% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact