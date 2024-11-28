Previous
Today's great tit by rosiekind
Photo 4753

Today's great tit

The birds are back in the garden due to the very cold weather but I'm pleased to see them.

Thank you for getting yesterday's starling on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact