Previous
Photo 4754
Naughty squirrel
This is a photo I took awhile ago but I have been too busy to take any today. It was taken up at RSPB Sandy.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for getting yesterday’s photo on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th October 2024 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
rspb-sandy
Corinne C
ace
Great pic with his shadow on the tree.They are cute little thieves :-)
November 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A very athletic squirrel!
November 29th, 2024
