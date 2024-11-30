Previous
Great tit in the garden by rosiekind
Photo 4755

Great tit in the garden

I have several feeders that are squirrel proof and this is one of them but I'm sure you have probably seen them before. The birds are now coming back to the garden so I am always pleased to see them.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
