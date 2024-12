A copy of a painting

This is a painting that we have in our lounge but as the weather is so horrible today, I thought I would post a photo of the lovely kingfishers in the painting. The light was not wonderful when I took this so it doesn't really do the painting justice.



I can't believe that we are in the last month of yet another year. Time has gone by so quickly.



Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.