Previous
Photo 4757
My friend the robin
This little robin sings in my garden every day and I love to see him. He is now beginning to eat from the many feeders I have so I know that he will look forward to a tasty meal.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photo of the kingfisher painting on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
1st December 2024 1:52pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
robin
Sue Cooper
ace
Isn't ge gorgeous. Fav.
December 2nd, 2024
