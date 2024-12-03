Harvest mouse

I took this some time ago but thought I would post it today as I don't seem to have anything very exciting to post. I went to a workshop run by the chap I am going to Kenya with in February. Bob is a great chap and brilliant photographer and I went to Massai Mara with him in 2019 so it will be great to go back. This time I am going with my best friend Sarah which makes it even better!



