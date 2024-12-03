Previous
Harvest mouse by rosiekind
Photo 4758

Harvest mouse

I took this some time ago but thought I would post it today as I don't seem to have anything very exciting to post. I went to a workshop run by the chap I am going to Kenya with in February. Bob is a great chap and brilliant photographer and I went to Massai Mara with him in 2019 so it will be great to go back. This time I am going with my best friend Sarah which makes it even better!

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact