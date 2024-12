Singing his lovely song

I am always pleased to see and hear this little robin who sings to me every day. He has such a lovely voice and makes the day so much happier. When I took this, the sun was shining and we had a blue sky but now the clouds have appeared and it's dull and cold again.



Thank you for getting yesterday's harvest mouse on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.