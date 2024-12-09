Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4763
Mr and Mrs Chaffinch
I was pleased to see more birds in the garden again today and although I have only captured one pair of chaffinches, there was another female with them too.
There's one thing about winter, it does bring the birds back to the garden to tuck into the food I put out for them.
Thank you for all your kind comments and favs. It is always very much appreciated.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
11039
photos
146
followers
51
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
4762
4763
Latest from all albums
3701
4759
4760
4761
3702
4762
3703
4763
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
9th December 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
male
,
female
,
chaffinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close